LEE’S SUMMIT, KS (KCTV) -- About 45 vendors make up the Lee’s Summit farmers market, a tradition that’s been serving the community for almost 20 years.
It’s the launch of a new spring season, meaning farmers markets are back.
“We’ve got fresh Kombucha today. We’ve got eight different flavors on tap,” Alexis Castle, who is with Tea-Biotics, said.
“We’re selling bread! Bread and Cookies,” Sarah Berlin, who is the owner of Grand Harvest Bread Company, said.
“I like the fresh produce and to know that it’s from a local farmer,” Brenda Johnson, a local farmers market shopper, said.
And fresh is what you’ll get. Everything sold at the market is required to be grown within 150 miles of Lee’s Summit.
“People are selling so many different things. From the produce, to the breads, the meats and cheese, honey, there’s just so much variety,” Berlin said.
This is Berlin’s third year being part of the farmers market.
“There’s such a great community feeling here, so whenever all the vendors are pulling up in the morning everyone’s like, ‘hey how are you, welcome back,’” Berlin said.
Assistant Director of Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street, Ashley Nowell, said it gets bigger each year. Bringing in anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 people on a Saturday.
“Every year we see more vendors apply, we see more customers come out. It’s been a really great way to get the community involved,” Nowell said.
And new to the vendors list this year, is Zen Donkey Farms.
“We’re juice with a purpose,” Kate Barker, who works at Zen Donkey Farms, said.
Purchasing their fresh organic juice directly supports donkeys who are in training to provide therapy to humans.
“We’ve been in equine assisted therapy for about 20 years, where we use horses to help people in need. And after meeting donkeys a few years ago, we realized they’re just amazing creatures that can help people connect,” Barker said.
And with the sun shining, birds chirping, and the historic district in the background, many would say it made for a great opening day.
“We just love being a part of it,” Berlin said.
The Downtown Lee’s Summit Farmers Market will be open every Wednesday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until they sell out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.