JAMESPORT, MO. (KCTV) --- Downtown Jamesport is back open days after the city's post office and another business collapsed.
Demolition crews worked on the clearing the debris back since it collapsed.
Officials with the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency said that the building collapse happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and that no one was inside the structure at the time.
The post office was over 100 years old.
