KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- A power outage in downtown Kansas City has closed City Hall and the Jackson County Courthouse.
A water main break caused basement flooding that is causing electrical problems.
Jackson County Public Works is working with KCP&L to find out the cause of the water main break and make the necessary repairs.
While the downtown courthouse is closed, the county courthouse in Independence remains open.
