KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The windy conditions were no fun this morning for anyone, but for the owners of Shop and Go it was much more than just a nuisance.
Firefighters were on the roof as KCPL workers were on the wires all doing their best to get control of a situation that was controlled solely by Mother Nature.
"The high winds caused the pole to bend and the wires fell on the roof because the fire on top of the roof and all the oil from the transformer leaked on the roof the wires and caused all the damage,” Vick Khan, who is the store owner, said.
With a transformer precariously perched on top of the roof, Ali was inside the store completely unaware of the flames just above his head.
The Snapped power lines also hung dangerously close to the playground of a nearby daycare, no doubt adding to the urgency for crews on the scene.
Kansas City police kept the area blocked off while KCPL crews scrambled to get things safe again and get power restored.
While that was an extreme example of what the high winds can do, it's a good reminder for the rest of us that it's not just breezy flags and tossed trash bins we need to watch out for when winter winds roar.
The owner of the gas station says they're already boarding it up and plan to rebuild.
