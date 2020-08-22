LIBERTY, MO. (KCTV) --- Update: Traffic is back open.
ORIGINAL STORY
A power line that's down on Route 291 just south of Glenn Hendren in Liberty is impacting traffic signals.
I-35 in both directions is being shutdown due to the power line, the city said in a series of tweets.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is assisting with traffic.
Northbound traffic is being diverted at Highway 152.
It's encouraged to find alternative routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.