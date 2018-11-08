DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is trying to find Michael "Mike" Oleson, who has active "fail to comply" warrants.
The warrants are out of Douglas County for battery, child endangerment, violation of a stalking protection order, and criminal trespass.
Oleson is a 47-year-old white man who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds.
He has blue eyes and blond-brown hair, which may currently be buzzed close to his head.
He is known to frequent Eudora and the surrounding areas.
Anyone who sees him or has information about where he is should call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 785-841-0007.
“Please do not attempt to approach or apprehend Mike,” the sheriff’s office said.
Calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS (8477), where callers may remain anonymous and may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.
