LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Health officials are reporting an uptick in vaccinations in late July, an interest fueled in part by concerns over the COVID-19 delta variant.
It may also be due to efforts to make the shots more accessible.
Outside of a Starbucks in Lawrence, a Douglas County Health Department mobile clinic awaited a steady flow of people.
On Friday morning the department was administering tests and vaccines to people like Randall Smith, whose sticking point on getting a shot was, well, the stick.
"I have a fear of needles," Smith explained.
Smith just started a job at a restaurant and said he would feel safer if he were vaccinated.
Melissa Smothers and her family all came to the clinic, too. Her kids will start school in August.
She and her husband had reservations about the vaccine earlier in the year. But the spreading delta variant prompted them to drop by. It was a much shorter drive than the trek across town to the department's offices.
"It's that convenience factor," Smothers said. "I don't have to line anybody up."
Like most health organizations, the Douglas County Health Department has been trying trying to incentivize vaccines and make them easier to get to.
Ruaa Hassaballa-Muhammad, a health department employee, said the county has been conducting clinics at libraries, restaurants, churches and even the Douglas County Fair.
"Definitely we're seeing testing going back up because of concerns about the delta variant," she said. "We have a lot of different places we're doing this."
Douglas County has vaccinated around 65 percent of its population, according to the CDC.
