DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – On Thursday evening, the authorities in Douglas County were looking for a 13-year-old who is missing in the water.
The Lawrence boy went missing near the Clinton Outlet, according to the sheriff’s office. That is on the northeastern corner of Clinton Lake. It is not a designated swimming area but it is sometimes used for fishing and there is a walking path nearby.
The sheriff's office called it water rescue around 6:45 p.m.
Then, just after 7:30 p.m., they tweeted and added the information about the child being missing in the water.
By about 9:30 at night, the sheriff's office said that the search had been suspended for the night and would resume in the morning.
The police said the child is presumed to be dead.
Some roads in the area will be blocked off overnight.
No other information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.