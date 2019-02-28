KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Crews are working around the clock to fix the city's pothole problem, but they can’t keep up with the number of tire-flattening holes around the city.
People are fed up, but now the city is saying they will be battling potholes until maybe June.
“I’ve been here my whole life and I’ve never seen the roads so full of potholes,” said Tifani Kowalski, who works in downtown KC.
Kowalski said the potholes are growing worse every day.
“You get that kind of feeling that you’re going to pop a tire when you hit them so hard,” she said.
Other Kansas City natives are in agreement.
“Oh, Ward Parkway, good grief,” said Eric Frye, who lives in Brookside. “It’s dangerous, and it’s just wearing and tearing on cars.”
Relief is slow in coming. Although crews were out on the Parkway filling in some potholes on Thursday, there are not enough people to do the work.
“We’re down 30 people in our Street Operations group, which is about 25 percent of the workforce,” said Ralph Davis, Deputy Director of Public Works. “We’re looking to hire people.”
Last week, crews filled more than 2,100 potholes, but that doesn’t even scratch the surface.
“It’s continuous potholes,” Davis said. “We’re generating new potholes every day.”
Davis said they are also using a temporary material to get the work done fast, but it's not a long-term fix.
To put down asphalt it needs to be around 50 degrees, which is something we haven’t seen in two months.
“That’s all you can do really,” Kowalski said. “Get to know where they are and try to avoid them. Go a different route if you can. But then, that route’s going to have potholes too.”
If you have a bad pothole in your area, call 311 and report it.
There have been almost 1,600 calls for repairs this year. That’s almost more than double the amount of potholes we saw last year.
