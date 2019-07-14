Generic Police Lights 2
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating after two men were shot early Sunday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., police were called to the 3200 block of Norton Ave. on a shooting.

When they arrived, they found two men with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was available.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and if you have any information, you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

