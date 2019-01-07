Double shooting in Kansas City, Kansas has left one dead and one in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a double shooting where one has died.
Monday night around 8:45, police responded to a double shooting at 5th and Freeman.
Police say that one male has died, and one female is in critical condition.
Officers said that both were shot in a car.
KCTV5 will update this story as details develop.
