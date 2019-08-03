KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Police Department is investigating yet another homicide.
Police say a double-shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of 55th and Prospect.
Police say a male victim was discovered in the driver seat of a vehicle facing east on 55th and Agnes. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.
The car kept moving and the vehicle came to arrest after hitting a shuttle bus. Witnesses told police a female exited the vehicle at 55th and Prospect. She was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
Shell casings were found at multiple scenes.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is the 84th homicide in KC so far this year. It's the fourth homicide in Kansas City over the past four days.
Saddened to hear reports of another shooting death already this evening off of 55th St. More life lost and family lives shattered. We’ll find a way out of this. We must.— Mayor Quinton Lucas (@QuintonLucasKC) August 4, 2019
