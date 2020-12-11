KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine should arrive in both Kansas and Missouri next week. The first shot is expected to be given on Thursday in Missouri.
Dr. Randall Williams, the director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the state is expected to receive 51,000 doses by Thursday. 339,000 doses should be in Missouri by the end of December. They will be going to 20 sites across the state.
In Kansas, doses are also expected to arrive next week. 159,000 doses are expected to arrive by the end of December. They will go to 5 storage sites in the state.
Once the vaccine arrives at a freezer, like one at the University of Kansas Health System, it will be stored at 94 degrees below zero.
People will be given two doses a few weeks apart.
Dr. Dana Hawkinson, with the University of Kansas Health System said this about the importance of getting the second shot, "You have some good coverage after that first vaccine, but it's definitely not as good as that second vaccine. So after the second vaccine whether for the Moderna or Pfizer, which are 28, and 21 days after that first dose, you're looking like two weeks from that to probably have that maximum immunity."
As soon as the vaccine arrives on both sides of the state line, KCTV5 will let you know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.