OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A driver for the popular food delivery service Door Dash is facing charges in Johnson County for a suspected case of road rage.
Aiden Drybread is charged with felony aggravated assault for allegedly pulling a gun on a couple of people at the intersection of west 119th and Quivira in Overland Park, Sunday.
It's not clear if Drybread was working at the time.
As of Monday night, he remains jailed on a $10,000 bond and is due in court on April 17th.
