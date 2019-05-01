CLEVELAND (KCTV) -- Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt spoke to a group of Cleveland area high school students Tuesday afternoon.
He was joined by Browns tight end Pharaoh Brown in a visit to Cleveland Heights High School to speak with a group of 30 football players on April 30, per the school’s Twitter account.
Thanks to Kareem Hunt and Pharoah Browns from the @Browns for coming out and speaking with the football team today! pic.twitter.com/VFYkn48mU4— Heights High Sports (@GoHeightsTigers) April 30, 2019
It is currently unclear if Hunt will travel to other schools in the area.
Hunt, formerly a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, was placed on the Commissioner Exempt List and cut last November after a video surfaced of him kicking a woman to the ground in the hallway of a hotel.
Less than three months later, the Browns announced they would sign Hunt to a one-year, $1,100,000 contract extending through the 2019-20 NFL season. Upon his signing, Browns general manager John Dorsey prohibited Hunt from meeting with members of the news media.
Dorsey did comment on Hunt’s status during an April 30 interview with Bull and Fox on 92.3 The Fan.
“We all know [Hunt’s] remorseful,” Dorsey said. “We’ve said this all along: You have to earn the right to be a member of this organization, there are no guarantees.”
“I applaud him for what he’s doing on the field and how hard he’s working. But what people don’t realize is once he’s off the field, he’s doing things unannounced,” Dorsey said. “He’s actually going out and talking to young kids and working behind the scenes to teach young kids, ‘Don’t make the same mistake I made.’ ”
