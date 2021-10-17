WASHINGTON (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs used a strong second half to defeat Washington 31-13 to improve to 3-3 on the season.
Kansas City outscored Washington 21-0 in the second half after trailing early in the game.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected on a two-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill to regain the lead in the third quarter.
Darrel Williams' second touchdown of the game increased the lead to two scores.
A second Mahomes touchdown, this one to Demarcus Robinson from 24 yards out, put the game away.
The Chiefs jumped out of the gate with a 10-play, 95 yard touchdown drive that was capped off with a Williams touchdown run.
Three first half turnovers sunk the early momentum and Washington was able to take a 13-10 lead into the half.
Linebacker Anthony Hitchens and tight end Jody Fortson left the game with injuries.
