FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Scott Mason with the Rose Brooks Center says parting ways with Kareem Hunt was the right move.
“For the Chiefs to have the response that they did, whether they knew about nine months ago or not, it’s important,” said Mason, the director of marketing. “It’s important for survivors and victims.”
“Whether you’re an NFL star or school teacher and if you are an offender, there are consequences to that,” he said. “Offenders need to be held accountable for their actions. No matter whether it is the school district or it is the NFL program, it is important to hold those people accountable.”
Kareem Hunt served as a role model for many children in the community, so his punishment can be a real teachable moment.
“There are those same individuals that are looking for examples of how to hold someone accountable and what are appropriate actions,” Mason said.
Sometimes, though, that’s not always the case.
Just this week the Washington Redskins picked up Rueben Foster after the San Francisco 49ers released the linebacker following a domestic violence arrest.
So, did the Chiefs make the right move? We asked you what you thought on Facebook.
As of Saturday evening, most fans said they think the team went too far by releasing Hunt.
“I don’t know what influenced them to vote that way,” Mason said. “I can’t comment on that. But, I do think that that when it comes to stars or those celebrities, we do excuse those behaviors in many ways than we would, let’s say, a school teacher.
“We really have to be careful about how we victim blame in that situation, because often times abusers will say, ‘If you wouldn’t have shoved me. It’s your fault that I beat you because you shoved me and called me names,’” Mason said.
There are many organizations across the KC metro that can help you if you ever find yourself in an abusive situation.
In an emergency, call 9-1-1.
The Rose Brooks Center also has a tips hotline you can call. That number is 816-861-6100 and is available to you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
