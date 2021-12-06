JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) --- In his final newspaper column that was completed before his death, former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole (R-KS) called for Americans to come together and put political differences aside.
The column, published Monday by USA Today, was finished on Nov. 23.
He wrote about the difference of opinions not just between Republicans and Democrats, but members in different 'wings' of each party.
"None of this is easy – any more than finding a definition of freedom with which 330 million Americans can agree," Dole wrote. "This much we know. Too many of us have sacrificed too much in defending that freedom from foreign adversaries to allow our democracy to crumble under a state of infighting that grows more unacceptable by the day."
Dole also cites former President and General of the Army Dwight D. Eisenhower in the need to work together.
His last sentence in his final column called for America's leaders to put political differences aside and try to find common ground.
"And take it from me: Our history is rich with political debate and deep divisions, but collectively we share a common purpose for a better America. We cannot let political differences stand in the way of that common good."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.