(CNN) - The Justice Department will allow congressional leaders to view a less-redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report beginning on Monday, according to a letter obtained first by CNN.
The Justice Department told Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler on Thursday that Attorney General William Barr will allow the chairman and ranking members of the House and Senate Judiciary committees, the "Gang of Eight," and one designated staff member per lawmaker to read the less-redacted version of the report.
The Gang of Eight refers to the top Republican and Democratic members of the House and Senate intelligence committees, as well as congressional leaders from both parties.
The Justice Department will have a secure reading room available for lawmakers and their staff between between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday through April 26. The less-redacted version of the report will also be provided in secure spaces on Capitol Hill during the week of April 29.
The less-redacted version will still maintain redactions for grand jury information, but the other categories of information (for example, an ongoing investigation), will remain unredacted.
