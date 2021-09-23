GENTRY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- Two dogs in the State of Missouri had an unfortunate and rare encounter with a porcupine.
Missouri Department of Conservation said in a Facebook post that two dogs were injured and required medical attention after encountering the porcupine.
Porcupines are not native to Missouri, though the department said “evidence clearly shows the presence of one in the area of northern Missouri.”
The dogs were expected to recover from their injuries.
