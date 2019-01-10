KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Two dogs died in a house fire in KCK on Wednesday night.
The fire happened at about 8 p.m. in the 200 block of N. 125th Street.
When crews arrived, they could see fire coming from a bedroom on the second floor.
One truck put water on the fire and the other worked to ventilate the residence.
There were three people inside when the fire happened and they all escaped safely. The Red Cross was called to help them.
There were two dogs who were also inside the house and their bodies were found when crews conducted a search.
The damages to the property are estimated to have cost $40,000.
