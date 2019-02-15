BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- On Friday, for the third time in 8 years, the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued numerous dogs and cats from a property in Bates County.
The owner agreed to voluntarily surrender 21 dogs and 20 cats to the Humane Society of Missouri.
On Thursday, the Bates County Sheriff’s Office arrested the animals’ owner on charges stemming from the seizure of more than 100 dogs and cats in December 2017.
Nearly 200 animals have been removed in three separate rescues from the same property in the past eight years.
The dogs and cats rescued this time were living inside a “waste-filled, trash-strewn, dilapidated small house,” according to the Humane Society. “Many were in crates with multiple layers of feces- and urine-saturated newspaper. Crates with animals in them were stacked on top of each other. Some single-animal crates contained two or more animals.”
Two cats found in a crate outdoors were in peril of dying, the Humane Society said.
There was no running water on the property, and the majority of the animals didn’t have access to water. Additionally, there were no visible traces of food available to the animals.
Many of the animals are sick, suffering from eye, ear and skin infections, infested with parasites, and have overgrown nails.
The dogs are small, medium, and large breeds. They range in age from puppies to adults. The cats are all adults of mixed breeds.
“It is deeply troubling this person did not heed the warnings or get the help she needed and that this problem occurred yet again,” said Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri. “As is typical in hoarding situations, persons allowed to continue to own animals often continue to collect them. The only way to protect animals from these horrific, dangerous conditions in the future is to prevent this person from possessing additional animals.”
The animals are being transported to Humane Society of Missouri headquarters in St. Louis where they will receive veterinary and shelter care with the goal of making as many available for adoption as possible.
The Humane Society of Missouri is requesting donations of dog and cat toys, long-cut shredded paper, newspapers, towels, blankets and sheets. Donations may be dropped off at the Humane Society of Missouri’s Macklind Ave. Adoption Center.
The address is:
1201 Macklind Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63110.
Monetary donations to provide for the animals’ care may be made at www.hsmo.org or by calling 314-951-1542.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.