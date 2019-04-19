KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Firefighters rescued a dog from an overnight house fire that left four people without a home.
The Kansas City Fire Department responded about 1 a.m. Friday to the house fire at 89th Street and Manchester.
When they arrived, the dog was still stuck in the basement. Firefighters were able to make it into the house and rescue the two-year-old chocolate lab, who is going to be OK.
All four adults living at the home made it out safely ahead of time. The house was destroyed and is now uninhabitable.
Crews at the scene said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. A neighbor said the fire started in the kitchen.
