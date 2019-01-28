KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Good Samaritan is being credited for saving a dog that was found in a manhole.
The man was walking near the KC Pet Project in a wooded area when he heard barking nearby.
He discovered a small dog that had fallen into the manhole. An employee from the organization assisted the man and crawled down into the hole.
The dog is a chihuahua, according to KC Pet Project. She had no broken bones, even after falling 10 feet.
However, the dog is expected to be OK.
