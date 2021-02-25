Lee's Summit FD rescues dog

The Lee's Summit Fire Department saved the life of a dog on Wednesday evening.

 Courtesy: Lee's Summit Fire Department

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The Lee's Summit Fire Department saved the life of a dog on Wednesday evening.

Members of the Lee's Summit Fire Department Station 5 assisted Animal Control after a dog fell through the ice at Raintree Lake.

The dog was about 25 feet off the shore, according to the fire department.

Firefighters wore cold water exposure suits and used a rescue craft to reach the dog.

It has since been reunited with its owner.

Lee's Summit firefighters save dog

The Lee's Summit Fire Department saved the life of a dog on Wednesday evening.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.