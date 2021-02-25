LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The Lee's Summit Fire Department saved the life of a dog on Wednesday evening.
Members of the Lee's Summit Fire Department Station 5 assisted Animal Control after a dog fell through the ice at Raintree Lake.
The dog was about 25 feet off the shore, according to the fire department.
Firefighters wore cold water exposure suits and used a rescue craft to reach the dog.
It has since been reunited with its owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.