KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Thanks to a Kansas City police officer, a dog who may have starved to death is on the road the recovery.
The KC Pet project says the 5-year-old Akita mix is the skinniest they have ever seen.
The dog was laying in the middle of the street on Oldham Road on the double yellow lines and that cars were just passing him by. He put on his lights and the dog immediately came up to the door.
The sergeant went to the nearest McDonald’s and bought him an egg McMuffin and some water where the dog drank for for five minutes straight.
Another officer went and got more water for him before Animal Control arrived.
The dog has since been named Magai, which means “miracle” in the Animal Control officer's native language.
The dog weighed 30 pounds. His Body Condition Score (BCS) was 0 out of 9, which was the lowest score he could possibly get before he would starve to death, veterinarians say.
"Typically, a dog this size should weigh at least 60 pounds, so he is only half the size that he should be. He could not walk on his own when he arrived and was rushed to our clinic. He is receiving fluids now and eating, slowly regaining his strength. Our veterinarian said that he has no muscle and no fat left on his body and that he is so lucky to be alive," said Tori Fugate with KC Pet Project.
Magai will require a lot of care to help him recover from this time that he has been on his own.
He will be monitored for a few days and then sent to a foster home where he’ll work to regain the weight that he has lost.
Donations to help Magai heal can be made at http://donate.kcpetproject.org/roadrunnerfund.
