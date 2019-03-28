LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – A dog has died in a house fire in Lee’s Summit.
The fire happened on Thursday at 1:25 p.m. in the 4700 block of SW Leafwing Circle.
The person living there said she had come home, opened the front door, and realized the house was full of smoke.
No one else was home.
When firefighters arrived, light smoke could be seen coming from the outside of the one-story home.
Firefighters went inside and put out a fire in the basement.
Crews did find a dog and attempted resuscitation, but the dog did not survive.
The fire was under control by 1:47 p.m.
The fire began in a sewing room in the basement. Fire damage was confined to the room, but there are varying amounts of smoke damage in the rest of the house.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.