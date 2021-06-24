KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV5) – Fourteen-year-old Kwenten Lee of Blue Springs thought the pressure he felt in his sinuses for years was allergies.
After a trip to a specialist earlier this year, doctors found a tumor.
Lee was diagnosed with a Juvenile Nasopharyngeal Angiofibroma (JNA) which is normally found in young males.
“I wanted it removed as soon as possible,” Kwenten said.
Dr. Vidur Bhalla is Kwenten’s surgeon. He said JNA’s are typically prone to cause nose bleeds, but that didn’t happen in Kwenten’s case. Most tumors, like Kwenten’s, are benign.
“It was pretty hard,” said Kwenten. “I remember I would sometimes throw up because I couldn’t breathe at practice.”
Football practice is his highlight of the day. Kwenten said when he told his friends about his diagnosis, he was the one comforting them.
“Some of them were pretty worried and I had to calm them down,” he said.
Kwenten and his mother Kristina Lee said they prayed for their God to watch over Kwenten.
“It was a little nerve-wrecking because it’s your child, and, you can become fearful,” she said. “Much like Kwenten, I said, ‘OK God, this is in your hands.’”
Surgeons used a 3-D printed model to plan Kwenten’s surgery.
“We’re able to understand at a deeper level the exact 3-dimensional shape of the tumor,” said St. Luke’s Vascular Neurologist Dr. Coleman Martin. “Closing down blood vessels in the head and neck is a very delicate process.”
One Martin said was made easier through referencing the model before and during surgery.
Martin brought Kwenten to the hospital’s 3-D printing room Thursday to give him a behind the scene look at the process that helped save his life.
Kristina Lee said her son is familiar with 3-D printers. He recently built his own computer to connect to his personal printer.
“That’s all he wanted for Christmas a couple of years ago,” said Kwenten’s mom acknowledging the coincidence.
Dr. Vidur Bhalla is Kwenten’s surgeon. He said the outlook for him is positive.
“Sometimes these tumors can hang out in the nooks and crannies and it looked like we got it all at the time of the surgery,” said Bhalla. “We’ll keep looking at that area and maybe get some imaging down the line to make sure we got it all.”
Right now, Kwenten said he can notice a difference. He can breathe easier and has more energy.
“It was a pretty big change,” Kwenten said. “I was able to do a lot more and keep up with a lot more.”
Kwenten hopes this obstacle is just the first of many hurdles to get to the NFL, a life-long dream of his.
