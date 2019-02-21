OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- We are in peak flu season right now, but it is not as bad as last year’s record-breaking influenza epidemic.
However, it might still be a good idea to get the flu shot if you haven’t already.
Doctors at AdventHealth Centra Care in Overland Park are seeing an influx of people coming with body aches and extreme fatigue. Those patients are testing positive for flu Type A. Type B is also going around, but it’s not the most common one out there.
The symptoms of both types are the same and so is the treatment.
Experts expect the flu to keep going around until late March.
The flu shot is more effective this year than last. So if you get one now, it could still be beneficial.
"The answer would be yes. It takes about two weeks to get protection, and since we’re seeing potential illness into early spring, potentially into April, getting the flu shot now would still give you some protection," said Dr. Dawn Peterson with Shawnee Mission Medical Center.
So far this year, there have been 934 deaths related to pneumonia and flu in Missouri and 813 in Kansas. That’s down significantly from last year from 1,135 in Missouri and 1,710 in Kansas.
Doctors say if you start feeling symptoms of the flu, you should get to a doctor within 48 hours.
