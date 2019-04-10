KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Hundreds of people in the metro are still coming down with the influenza even though flu season is supposed to be over and done with by the end of March.
Doctors are hopeful that the flu will be gone soon, but they say this flu season is lasting longer than normal.
Activity peaked three weeks ago. That’s when the Kansas City Health Department reported 601 confirmed flu cases in one week. Those numbers only dropped to 217 by the last week of March.
University of Kansas Health System Infectious Disease physician Dr. Dana Hawkinson says it’s a myth that the flu vaccine can give you the flu, but it is possible to still get the virus even though you got the shot. Doctors say they are seeing several cases like that.
“Typically, if you get the vaccine and you also get the disease, the disease is mitigated a little but then if you didn’t get a vaccination at all,” Hawkinson said.
Missouri is seeing much more flu activity than in years past. Kansas is about on par with the rest of the country.
KU doctors say getting a flu shot now would still be a good idea, but they expect this flu season to end early in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.