FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Organ donation isn't something many of us worry about, unless we or a loved one get very sick.
But the rules changed this week for how organs are matched with patients.
Local surgeons predict devastating consequences for the Kansas City area.
In the Midwest, we have better donation rates than the east and west coast.
So, when share, we get the short end.
This is something you’ve probably never thought about it. Doctors say you should.
They predict patients in the Kansas City area will wait even longer.
“I just started getting sick again. I told my parents that’s there’s something wrong,” said Allisum Thomasson, Patient.
Thomasson first got sick when she was a senior in high school.
“Go from doctor to doctor, finally get the news she has a failing liver,” expressed Troy and Rebecca Thomasson, parents.
Thomasson waited 5 1/2 months for a transplant.
A picture shows how bloated she became, at times it was 45 pounds of excess fluid.
Doctors wondered if she’d make it.
“He would look at me and say, she’s can’t go much longer, somethings got to happen,” exclaimed Rebecca Thomasson, Mom.
While Thomasson was waiting, a nationwide debate was brewing.
How organs should be matched. It’s something most patients never think about, but their doctors do.
“And part of our job now unfortunately is to completely fight the system because we want to be advocates for our patients, so they have a chance at life,” proclaimed Sean Kumer, Transplant Surgeon KU Health System.
The liver transplant program at the University of Kansas was growing pretty much year after with surgeons eventually performing more than 100 transplants a year.
Then regional sharing started and numbers started dropping as organs shifted from local patients to the sickest patient in an entire region.
Changing policies never addressed the real problem. There aren’t enough donations.
“If we just shuffle around the number of donors we haven’t fixed the problem in the country,” explained Tim Schmitt, Transplant Surgeon University of Kansas Hospital.
Last year, seven local patients died while waiting for a new liver
Doctors say 11 other people became too sick for a transplant. They were removed from the list and they died too.
18 people in the Kansas City area have died.
“It’s heartbreaking watching someone go through all the efforts to get themselves on the list and they’re very hopeful and their family is hopeful and then their time runs out,” said Kumer.
Organ donation is complicated. Patients need to be matched and doctors evaluate liver scores.
There’s also regional sharing. Kansas City is region 8. Lawsuits have been filed arguing geography shouldn’t matter so there’s a push for broader sharing. This is generally backed by transplant centers in communities with lower donation rates and that’s along the coasts.
The new plan now creates a sharing circle around transplant centers.
It sounds very local but here’s the reality.
The governing board made that sharing circle 500 nautical miles wide in each direction.
It’s a bigger sharing zone than ever.
Organs from our community will now move all over the United States. Surgeons question how many more patients will die waiting.
“We could see upwards of a 40% decrease in transplant numbers in our region and that means patients could have to wait twice as long as they do now,” voiced Kumer.
Predictions are grim.
Surgeons question what will eventually happen to donation rates.
“I don’t think the general population would be okay if all of the sudden their organs were being treated as just a resource or commodity,” expressed Schmitt.
“I would have had to keep waiting, I wouldn’t have made it, I probably would have died I was very very sick,” proclaimed Allisun Thomasson.
Thomasson’s life has changed since her transplant.
The 28-year-old is even heading back to work, a new lease on life and a new perspective on why organ allocation policies matter.
So, the big east coast transplant centers are thrilled. The Midwest is hit hard. Leading the fight against this policy is the University of Kansas Hospital. Sunday night, it’s unclear what they will do next. KCTV5 will keep you posted.
KCTV5 can tell you these new policies are expected to start in just a few months.
