KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Covid-19 cases are the lowest Kansas City has seen in three months.
According to the Mid-America Regional Council. at its peak there were an average of 4,300 new cases each week. Those cases have dropped to 610.
This new trend towards "normal" has some cities and schools dropping their mandates.
Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley are among the districts that lifted their mask requirements for students. Kansas City, Mo., let their mandate expire last week.
The Lee's Summit School District's mandate is set to expire on Feb. 25.
"And it will be a gradual step by step thing," said Dr. Dana Hawkinson with KU Medical Center. "But, I think those steps are being taken for better or for worse regardless of, maybe, optimal health of medical information and guidance."
Weddings, concerts and other events have returned to full capacity.
"Overall Coronavirus, SARS-COV2 is endemic in our community," Hawkinson said. "It is endemic in our nation and that just means that we will always have to live with some sort of level of disease."
While cases are steeply declining, he's still emphasizing caution.
"And it will be a gradual step by step thing," he said. "I think those steps are being taken for better or for worse regardless of, maybe, optimal health of medical information and guidance."
As for what's next, Kansas Citians should expect to see another variant.
"We have to be able to pivot from one situation to another quite quickly," Dr. Hawkinson said. "We know that surges can occur quite quickly."
Dr. Hawkinson said he's being optimistic looking toward the future. He is hopeful any future variants don't cause near the number of cases we saw at the peak of Omicron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.