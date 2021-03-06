LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- An attorney for Kansas Jayhawks football coach Les Miles on Saturday said the university's decision to put the coach on administrative leave is "disturbing and unfair."
KU made the decision Friday after LSU released an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Miles when he was the coach for the LSU Tigers.
The investigation revealed LSU's former athletic director, Joe Alleva, recommended Miles to be fired.
In a statement released Saturday, attorney Peter Ginsburg defended Miles and said KU has been provided with "significant information" about the 2013 investigation.
Full statement:
The events of the past twenty-four hours are deeply disturbing.Eight years ago, LSU hired Taylor Porter, a preeminent law firm, to conduct an extensive and thorough investigation of allegations lodged at Les Miles.Under the guidance of one of the nation’s leaders in the area of gender discrimination and harassment, Taylor Porter concluded that Coach Miles did not engage in any conduct that constituted sexual harassment and that there were no grounds to discipline Coach Miles. Now, eight years later, LSU, in the wake of enormous pressure from the NCAA for conduct that has nothing to do with Coach Miles, issued a report conducted by Husch Blackwell. The report revealed no new evidence.Indeed, Husch Blackwell did not even bother to interview Coach Miles or many other key witnesses but, instead, second-guessed the Taylor Porter findings and conclusions without providing any basis for doing so. Bending to the winds of media blowback, Kansas has now decided to put Coach Miles on administrative leave.Before the release of the reports this week, Kansas had been provided with significant information supporting Taylor Porter’s conclusions. KU also had performed thorough due diligence before hiring Coach Miles. Kansas’ decision to put Les Miles on administrative leave is both disturbing and unfair.To fail to recognize that a person’s career should not be compromised by unsubstantiated allegations hardly is consistent with the example an institution of higher learning should champion.
