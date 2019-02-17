KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- One person was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the 8700 block of Troost.
Police were called out to the scene around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday.
There, they found one man who was dead and a woman who was wounded by gunfire.
Witnesses told police the victims and suspect (or suspects) got into an altercation inside a night club in the area prior to the shooting.
The suspect fled the scene in a black SUV, witnesses also said to police.
The woman remains hospitalized with serious injuries.
If you have any information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
