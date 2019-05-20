KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) — Prosecutors say a 51-year-old man was fatally shot and his wife wounded in a dispute over a $5 difference in the price of marijuana.

The shooting happened early Friday near Anderson and Askew avenues in northeast Kansas City.

Jackson County prosecutors say 51-year-old Charles Cecil was killed and his 53-year-old wife was critically injured.

Joshua Reese, 17, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting. Online court records didn't list an attorney for him Sunday.

The victim and his wife had recently been evicted and were homeless. Prosecutors say Cecil had been selling a small amount of marijuana before the shooting, and there was a disagreement over whether it should cost $15 or $10.

