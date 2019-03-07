KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Luxury homeowners were nearly homeless on Thursday because of a dispute over maintenance.
The safety issues at Park Reserve near W. 31st Street and Baltimore Avenue brought the long-standing conflict to a head.
A month ago, the KCFD gave emergency orders. The sprinklers didn’t have the pressure to function. The fire alarms weren’t working.
They came back Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and saw no results, so they threatened to vacate the building today if they were not resolved.
“We were promised a safe place, a good place to live,” said Marianne Dubois.
“It’s like they were putting band-aids on bullet holes,” condo-owner Danielle Young said.
“It’s not safe to live here,” said Kristine Kucera.
Condo owners must now walk the halls every hour on fire watch by order of the KCFD. They said the so-called luxury complex is crumbling.
The lawyer for Park Reserve said the onus is on residents to fix the problems because they now run the condo board and collect the dues. He said the developer fixed the alarms today, despite that, to avoid displacement. However, residents say it’s an uphill battle to repair a mess they inherited.
“When it was turned over, it was in such neglect and disarray,” Danielle Young said. “It’s hard to argue that they don’t have some obligation or responsibility.”
They said they pushed the developer’s principals off the governing board after years of flooding and other problems.
“Leaky ceilings, water coming in, mold remediation,” Ian Young said.
“They couldn’t get the ceiling to stop falling in in my guest room,” said Dubois.
A realtor’s listing from 2012 lists numerous amenities to come. Grand things like an indoor pool and a movie theater have yet to materialize 10 years after the first unit was sold.
“The mythical next phase,” said Danielle Young.
The developer’s lawyer said it’s coming in phases and that, in his words, “Rome wasn’t built in a day.” However, residents ran out of patience long ago.
“I want him to take responsibility for the stuff that he promised us the day we moved in, the stuff on the sign,” said Kucera.
The developer is an LLC affiliated with a man named Wayne Reeder whose companies own several properties in the metro, including one near the Federal Courthouse called The View. The Fire Marshal said it also had major fire safety issues last year. He said those have since been fixed.
Another company of his owns an underground storage building that actually caught fire last year. He’s scheduled to appear in city court this month on charges for illegally burning atop those caves
KCTV5 News is working on a deeper dive into numerous legal matters he’s wrapped up in. Stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.