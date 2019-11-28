OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- An Olathe family is looking for a place to stay after a fire engulfed their home Thanksgiving morning.
The Olathe Fire Department responded at 3:40 a.m. to a house on Montclaire Drive near Sheridan Street. There firefighters encountered a home engulfed in flames. Crews were able to get the flames extinguished, but not before the house sustained major damage.
Four adults living at the house all made it out safely and are being helped by the American Red Cross, according to the fire department. Ambulances were called out to the scene, but no one ended up being taken to the hospital.
Crews were still at the fire scene putting out hot spots during the 6 a.m. hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.