KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Seven people have been displaced after a fire that happened in KC on Saturday afternoon.
The fire happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Kenwood.
Apartments 21 and 22 were the source of the fire and sustained the most damage.
A family of three was displaced out of apartment 21. A family of four was displaced out of 22.
The Red Cross is assisting the families.
No one was injured in the fire.
The fire will be under investigation for the next 72 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.