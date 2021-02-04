KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Thursday night's Disney on Ice event has been canceled, according to organizers.
No reason was given, but the announcement was made on the T-Mobile Center's Website.
Ticket holders will receive refunds and all remaining performances will take place as scheduled.
Disney on Ice, which began last week, is the first event held at the T-Mobile Center since the coronavirus pandemic began.
