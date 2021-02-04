Disney on Ice ready to glide into Kansas City this week

It's a winter wonderland inside the Sprint Center as the stage is set for Disney on Ice, and the action kicks off Wednesday night. (KCTV5)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Thursday night's Disney on Ice event has been canceled, according to organizers. 

No reason was given, but the announcement was made on the T-Mobile Center's Website. 

Ticket holders will receive refunds and all remaining performances will take place as scheduled. 

Disney on Ice, which began last week, is the first event held at the T-Mobile Center since the coronavirus pandemic began. 

