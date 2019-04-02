KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Animal control officers are investigating how the dismembered remains of a horse ended up in a city park.
A man playing disc golf found the remains in Kessler Park Monday evening.
KCTV5 wants to warn you the details are disturbing.
Police spokesman Capt. Tim Hernandez said the horse appeared to have been prepared for consumption. After the meat was removed the carcass was placed in a barrel and dumped in the park.
The horse's head, hooves, legs, entrails, ribs and lungs were scattered in the area.
Hernandez said in a news release that a veterinarian will determine the time and cause of the horse's death.
Animal control will lead the investigation unless it is determined the horse was stolen.
"It's gruesome. I'm just glad no one had their kids out here at the park at that time because it would be very disheartening and very traumatic for the children if they had to witness what I had to pick up," Animal Control Investigator James Donovan said.
Investigators would also like to find the driver of a red Dodge pickup they said witnesses saw farming the area. Damage they left behind is visible and investigators want to know what they may have seen.
They said they will also be checking surveillance video from this area.
