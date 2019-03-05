Overland Park and Lenexa firefighters were called about 6:30 a.m. to a duplex fire in the 115th block of Bluejacket. First units on the scene reported light smoke from the ground floor of a two-story duplex with the calling party out safely.

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Investigators say a dishwasher is being eyed as a possible cause of a kitchen fire.

Crews from Overland Park and Lenexa fire departments were called about 6:30 a.m. Monday to 115th and Bluejacket streets. First units on the scene reported light smoke from the ground floor of a two-story duplex.

Firefighters went to work attacking the fire, while additional crews searched the structure to be sure it was clear of occupants.

Residents from the adjoining unit were not home at the time of the fire.

The fire was knocked down in a matter of minutes and contained to the kitchen area.

No injuries were reported.

