OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Investigators say a dishwasher is being eyed as a possible cause of a kitchen fire.
Crews from Overland Park and Lenexa fire departments were called about 6:30 a.m. Monday to 115th and Bluejacket streets. First units on the scene reported light smoke from the ground floor of a two-story duplex.
Firefighters went to work attacking the fire, while additional crews searched the structure to be sure it was clear of occupants.
Residents from the adjoining unit were not home at the time of the fire.
The fire was knocked down in a matter of minutes and contained to the kitchen area.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.