KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Funeral services were recently held for Father Michael Tierney, according to an obituary.
He was 76.
Tierney was the subject of lawsuits for being a suspected predator inside local Catholic churches.
He denied allegations, but there were multiple accusers and the Catholic Church placed him on a list acknowledging the credibility of the accusations.
Tierney never faced criminal charges due to the statute of limitations, but the church removed him from church duties.
To date, the Kansas City-St. Joseph Diocese has paid out at least $25 million in settlements and legal fees in cases involving Tierney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.