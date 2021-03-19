OTTAWA, KS (KCTV) -- A pipe bomb was discovered Friday in the residential area of Ottawa University.
Authorities from both local and state agencies searched through the campus on Friday after it was discovered late in the morning.
The campus was placed on lockdown for a few hours on Friday afternoon as a result of the investigation.
KOFO Radio reports that a "room-by-room" sweep of the campus was conducted and nothing else was found.
No injuries were reported.
