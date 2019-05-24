Disaster relief bill stuck in the House following GOP lawmaker's objection

(CNN) - A disaster relief bill was prevented from advancing in the US House of Representatives on Friday after Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas objected to passing the bill, meaning the more than $19 billion in aid may not go to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature before June.
Lawmakers had hoped to advance the bill using unanimous consent which would quickly pass it out of the chamber. But per procedural rules, Roy asked for a recorded vote, meaning all members would need to be physically present to vote, but the overwhelming majority of House lawmakers have already left town for a week long recess.
It only takes one member to ask for a recorded vote.
Roy cited the lack of money for the border -- which Trump had sought -- and the $19 billion price tag as two reasons for his objection. He also objected to approving a bill for $19 billion without all members getting the chance to vote on the measure.
Trump has said publicly that he would sign this bill even without the border funding he had previously requested.
With Congress now in recess until June 3, it appears unlikely a vote would happen before then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.