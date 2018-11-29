KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The committee talked about money that would be borrowed from city accounts to pay for design and demolition at the airport.
But that was just one hurdle the airport committee had to cross Thursday.
It was a promise from the very beginning that no general fund money would be used to build the new KCI.
“Spirit and to some extend Allegiant but primarily driven by Spirit and I can tell you by the conversation we had they were by far the loudest and the most outlier voice on the issue,” said Mayor Sly James. James is talking about what he says is a conflict between large and small airlines.
Tuesday, he met with seven of the eight airlines at KCI and requested a second independent look at the cost of the single terminal project.
“There’s roughly a billion dollars of construction that’s going to be done and they’re going to look at that number to see if for this project and for what they want, the design, is that billion dollars the right number,” explained Patrick Klein, KC Aviation Department.
Airlines are also torn on how the cost of a $20 million baggage handling system will be split between them.
The aviation department says they probably won’t agree so the city will have to make that decision for them.
“The aviation department will just have to say this is how we’re going to allocate the cost and they each airline will have to decide if that’s something they are still willing to pay for in that method and then they’ll have to decide whether they want to be signatories of the use and lease agreement,” proclaimed Jolie Justus, Councilwoman.
If they don’t sign, Justus says they can still do business at KCI, just at a higher premium than if they signed the agreement.
While the aviation department is anticipating the airlines, issues will be resolved by January, one councilman thinks there should be a hard deadline in place.
“Deadlines make people do things I think it’s important for the city to try to say the time really matters because we want to keep this project moving,” said Quinton Lucas, Councilman.
During the meeting they also talked about another document that asks the council to approve $48.8 million, in addition to $23.2 million already set aside to cover design cost and demolition of terminal A.
“My problem is that we sold it to the public that no general fund money would be used and now that’s exactly what we’re doing,” explained Teresa Loar, Councilwoman.
The Mayor says that wasn’t the promise.
He says the promise was no tax increase to build the airport.
Everything in the airport will be paid for with airport dollars
“We did not get into whether or not we would borrow a dollar from here or a dollar from there to get this thing done that wasn’t the issue this is the most expedient way,” explained James.
The city says that money would be re-paid by or before may first with money from the sale of airport bonds.
If the bonds aren’t sold by then they will do outside borrowing to make the city’s accounts whole
The airport is still on schedule to open in January 2023
