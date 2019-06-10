INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A disgusting crime quickly escalated into a driver trying to run over a clerk at a Fav trip store in Independence. The search is on for the man who did something dirty, then dangerous.
A cashier working a window noticed a man relieving himself right next to the business.
“It's disgusting,” Sean Hatfield, Fav Trip employee, said.
A man pulled into Fav Trip on June 3 around 8:30 p.m. and made a quick purchase.
“A few moments later he (Sean) hears water and wonders, ‘Is it raining?’ And it is not. It is somebody giving water to our plants. Then he realizes, we don’t even have plants,” Babir Sultan, Fav Trip Owner.
The business owner uses humor to social media shame shoplifters and other culprits into internet infamy.
“I pulled the camera up and I saw him and he was urinating on the side of the dumpster over there,” Hatfield said.
Hatfield wasn’t having it.
Hatfield said to the customer, “Please do not p*ss on the side of my building. I have a restroom. Really?”
Hatfield tried to snap a picture while the customer was driving away.
“My first instinct was there is no way he is going to hit me with this car. There is no way he is going to try to back into me and run me over,” Hatfield said.
Then he did, twice.
“No injuries other than pride. The scariest thing out of that entire thing is I had to go home and tell my wife. That was not fun,” Hatfield continued. “There are kids always over here. There is a school less than a half a mile away. We just can't have stuff like that going on.”
If you recognize the man or the car in that surveillance video, you are asked to call the Independence police department.
