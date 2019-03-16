Happy Foods
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died after a shooting at a grocery store parking lot in KCMO.

The shooting happened at the Happy Foods Center in the 4000 block of East 31st Street on Saturday evening just before 6.

Police said a male in his 40’s was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of Happy Foods when the suspect approached him. The suspect fired multiple shots into the vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. On Sunday, the police said that he had died from his injuries. 

There was another person in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, they had no injuries.

The police are looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting. They said they are investigating it as a homicide. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Assault Squad at 816-234-5227 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

