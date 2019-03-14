KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died after being shot on Thursday morning near 53rd Street and Swope Parkway.
It happened just after midnight.
The victim was taken to the hospital for multiple gunshot wounds and he later died there.
He has been identified as 29-year-old Deron Ross.
There is no suspect information at this time.
However, detectives are trying to identify two people who may have information about the homicide.
Anyone with information or who can identify the individuals pictured is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
