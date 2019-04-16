LANSING, KS (KCTV) -- Authorities say two people have died in a crash in the area of Kansas Highway 5 and Marxen Road.
The wreck happened at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday.
A 2005 Dodge, driven by 36-year-old SaraKay Snell of Lansing, was traveling southbound on Kansas Highway 5 when the vehicle went off the road to the right, over-corrected and then traveled southbound in the northbound lane.
Snell lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree to the west of the roadway.
The passenger in the Dodge was 19-year-old Calob Crow of Lansing.
A third person was injured in the wreck. That person was hospitalized.
The wreck is under investigation.
