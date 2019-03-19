2 die after driver crashes into tree in Kansas City, KS

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV/AP) -- Two people have been killed in a crash in Kansas City, KS.
Police say a man and woman in an SUV hit a tree and then a gas meter about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday near 55th Street and Freeman Avenue.
The driver and his female passenger died at the scene. Both of them were in their 30s.
Police say speed may have been a factor.
