2 die after driver crashes into tree in Kansas City, KS

Police say a man and woman in an SUV hit a tree and then a gas meter about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday near 55th Street and Freeman Avenue. 

 (KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV/AP) -- Two people have been killed in a crash in Kansas City, KS.

The driver and his female passenger died at the scene. Both of them were in their 30s.

Police say speed may have been a factor.

